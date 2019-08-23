Menu
Scott McLaughlin has set the early pace at the OTR SuperSprint this weekend. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Motor Sports

McLaughlin tops first practice at The Bend

by Cara Jenkin
23rd Aug 2019 3:10 PM
Scott McLaughlin has continued his fine form at the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend, setting the fastest practice time in the first session held at The Bend.

The Ford Mustang driver at Shell V-Power Racing was the only one to post a sub-1:50 minute time of a 1:49.7988.

South Australian driver Tim Slade was 0.35 seconds slower to be second-fastest in the Freightliner Racing Holden Commodore, with another Mustang - of Bottle-O Racing's Lee Holdsworth - third fastest with a time of 1:50.1772.

Wildcard entry Thomas Randle followed up quick pace he had in the co-driver session in the morning to be fourth-fastest.

Under a clear blue sky, 18C temperatures and slightly blustery conditions, the Supercars completed their first 30-minute practice session without major incident.

Practice 2 will be another 30-minute session, starting at 3.40pm.

