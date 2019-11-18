Gold Logie-winning actor accused of 'assaulting' a co-star

Former Rocky Horror star Craig McLachlan allegedly “went beyond the role” when he kissed his co-star and touched her breasts onstage, a court has heard.

Gold Logie-winning actor Craig McLachlan indecently assaulted a Rocky Horror Picture Show co-star about 20 times while the two acted together on stage in front of Melbourne audiences, a court has heard.

McLachlan is on trial in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court after pleading not guilty to several indecent and common assault charges.

The charges relate to offences alleged to have occurred during a Melbourne production of the long-running stage show.

It is alleged McLachlan "went beyond the role" when he kissed an actress and touched her breasts while the pair performed a bedroom scene.

Craig McLachlan pictured behind the scenes of the Rocky Horror stage show in 2017.

The alleged victim said she "wriggled her body" to stop McLachlan.

It is alleged McLachlan later made jokes to make the performer "feel uncomfortable".

On another occasion, it was alleged McLachlan asked another performer for a hug while wearing nothing but a T-shirt and boxer shorts with a tiger print on the crotch area.

The performer alleged McLachlan had previously called her a "prude", so she felt she had to let him hug her.

She said McLachlan pulled her into his body.

It is alleged McLachlan pushed his groin into her and moved it in a "circular motion".

She said she could feel his "partially erect" genitalia.

Craig McLachlan has denied the claims.

It's also alleged McLachlan touched around her genital area during a scene.

Two other actors also allege McLachlan acted inappropriately towards them.

One actor called McLachlan a "cheeky f---ker" after he kissed her on stage.

It is alleged he responded: "Don't you dare talk to me like that" and "You are nothing, I will end you".

It is alleged he told one performer she was "beautiful" he was "enchanted" by her and he was "falling" for her.

One time, McLachlan grabbed a performer by the jaw and pushed her face.

The performer asked a production member: "What the f--- was that?"

Craig McLachlan is on trial after pleading not guilty.

The reply was: "He's angry."

Many of the alleged victims said they felt "trapped" and unable to speak up because of McLachlan's status in the production.

All four alleged victims will give evidence in a closed court session.

ABC applied to have an in-house solicitor sit in while complainants give evidence but this was denied by Magistrate Belinda Wallington.

McLachlan's defence has moved to quash seven common law assault charges because they are "invalid".

The trial continues.