McKean has American opponent in his sights

AIMING HIGH: Ipswich boxer Demsey McKean is focused and confident about his prospects at the Gold Coast. Cordell Richardson

BOXING: Ipswich fighter Demsey 'The Tower of Terror' McKean is primed to knock out American Curtis 'The Hurt' Harper inside six rounds at the Gold Coast tonight.

The two-time defending Australian Heavyweight Champion has enjoyed a seamless preparation for the bout at the Star Casino's Five Star Boxing Event.

Joing McKean as Australia takes on the world at the international fight night are some of the sport's rising stars, including Tysinn Best, Ben Kelleher, Jacob Ng and Liam Paro.

Expecting to be number four or five on the seven-fight card, the man mountain should enter the ring about 8.30pm.

He will have eight rounds to inflict as much damage as possible and clinch the Oceania Interim Title.

"I'm feeling really good,” McKean said 24 hours out from the toughest test of his professional career.

"I'm feeling fast and powerful, and I'm well rested and ready to go out there and bang him out.”

Having obliterated many of his personal records on various endurance tests in the lead-up, McKean is fitter than ever and ready to throw down.

At last night's weigh-in, the weapon of mass destruction stepped onto the scales looking lean, mobile and mean.

"Seventy to 80 per cent of the fight game is fitness,” he said.

"If you are not fit then you are just another punching bag.”

At 28, McKean has conquered Australia.

He is on the verge of booking lucrative fights against big-name opponents overseas in Europe and the United States.

Tonight's stoush represents the first step towards his ultimate goal of attaining a world title shot within two to three years.

Should McKean dispose of the American and claim the Oceania Interim Title he will relinquish the Australian belt to allow up-and-comers an opportunity to progress and move into the vacated seat.

He could also shoot up the World Boxing Association rankings into the top 15 depending on other results and be positioned in the mix for the title shot he craves.

Overcome Harper and his next target could be Oceania Heavyweight Titleholder Zhilei Zhang but McKean does not want to get ahead of himself.

The giant southpaw feels Harper's orthodox style will play into his hands and he plans to put some of the skills he has been working on in training into action in the ring.

"He has a good style for me to try out some new stuff,” McKean said.

"I'm always improving and learning new skills.”

Fighting in front of supporters on the glitter strip, the hometown hero is sure to be heavily backed and he can not wait to feel the crowd behind him.

"A lot of people are coming out,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to hearing the crowd roar.

"It really gives you an edge having that massive support from friends, family, sponsors and the general population.

"I hear from them as well.

"I get approached after fights and it is really quite heart-warming.

"It's awesome.”

Those without tickets can view the fight via a live stream at epicentre.com and cheer McKean to victory.

Fight Night

Tonight: Five Star Boxing Event Star Casino - Demsey McKean (Aus) v Curtis Harper (USA).