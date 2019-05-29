McKean eyes World top 15

ENDGAME: After he disposes of American Curtis Harper to clinch the Oceania Interim Title Australian professional boxer Demsey McKean hopes to secure a World Title shot in the next two to three years.

IPSWICH product Demsey 'The Tower of Terror' McKean could catapult into the World Boxing Association's top 15 heavyweights if he prevails on June 8.

It would be a noteworthy achievement for an Australian in a weight class dominated by the British, Americans and Russians.

Having conquered the country, the current national champion is on the cusp of earning lucrative fights against big-name opponents abroad.

No Aussie will ever get an easy road to the pinnacle of the at-times controversial sport.

There will be setbacks. Injuries happen. Opponents withdraw. Fights fall through. Decisions can go against you, if you let them.

It will require dogged persistence. Not to mention a considerable leap in skill and quality. But the 28-year-old southpaw, who is primed to hit his peak in coming years, knows all of that.

"I'm ready for that step up,” he said.

"Then we'll work from there, get a couple more regional belts and keep chipping away to try to get that world title shot in the next two to three years.

"Once you get that shot on that big stage you have to perform and put on a show so they get you back next time.”

Standing in the 198cm behemoth's way is 188cm 30-year-old American Curtis 'The Hurt' Harper.

Harper replaces Solomon Haumono who withdrew.

Known for his resilience and sound orthodox style, Harper is ranked 146th.

The heavy hitter weighed in for a previous bout at 110.6kg and has claimed nine of his 13 professional wins by knockout. He has also fought some of the region's big names, including current WBA Oceania titleholder Zhilei Zhang, with the Chinese emerging victorious by technical knockout in the first round.

Fighting at 112kg, a conservative McKean plans to stop him to claim the WBA Oceania Interim Title within six rounds.

"If the opportunity to stop him early is there I'll go for it but I'm not going to look for it,” he said.

"Harper likes to sit back and pick his shots a lot more (than Haumono). It should make for an exciting fight. It is definitely going to be my hardest test to date.”

Ranked 119th in the WBA, eight of McKean's 14 wins have come by knockout.

As he gains experience and confidence, he has been working on developing his skills as a heavyweight, and staying down on his punches in order to maximise the damage inflicted.

In his last fight, the 29-year-old, who is coached by Stephen Ng at the Gold Coast's Matrix Boxing Gym, unleashed a series of devastating body shots to dispose of Marcelo Nascimento inside two rounds.

It was the quickest the Brazilian had been stopped and he has faced Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, and went the distance with Dereck Chisora.

To flatten the American, Demsey will exploit his superior height, massive 212cm wingspan and supreme conditioning.

"I'm coming in fit and strong,” he said.

"I'll do what I normally do, stay long and pop him from far away.

"I've got a pretty high workrate for a heavyweight too, so I'll take him into deeper waters if it goes there.”