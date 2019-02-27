Menu
Suspended Logan councillor Stacey McIntosh was not in the District Court this morning.
Crime

Fraud case adjourned for 12th time

by Judith Kerr
27th Feb 2019 12:13 PM
SUSPENDED Logan City councillor Stacey McIntosh has been granted a further adjournment in her fraud case.

It will be the 12th time her case before the District Court has been adjourned.

Lawyers for Ms McIntosh, who was not in court this morning, asked for an extra week.

District Court Judge Deborah Richards adjourned until Wednesday next week.

Ms McIntoshâ€™s lawyer told the court she was preparing to withdraw from the case this morning after not hearing from Ms McIntosh since January.

However, the lawyer then said Ms McIntosh contacted her at 9.15am this morning and said she would be providing instructions by the close of business today.

The lawyer also asked the court to order Ms McIntosh to make an appearance next week.

Yesterday, state MP for Macalister Melissa McMahon spoke about the burden the delays were having on residents in an address to state parliament.

