McInternet only option for many Springfield residents

NBN speeds are so bad in the Greater Springfield region that some residents are resorting to using their local take away restaurant Wi-Fi to access the internet.

That was just one of many stories shared by frustrated residents at a special NBN crisis meeting held at Springfield Lakes State School last week.

Springfield Lakes man Marcus Hodgson said his wife had been forced to frequently use their local McDonald's in order to complete her university assessment.

Oxley MP Milton Dick at last week's NBN crisis meeting at Springfield Lakes State School.

"We got the usual standard letter from the NBN saying they were coming to the area and that everything was right to go, so we made a change to our service provider and it's ended up being an absolute nightmare," Mr Hodgson said.

"The most frustrating thing about all of this is once you have made the change to NBN you can't go back, which at one point left us stranded without any connection at all.

"I knew that Milton Dick and Charis Mullen were coming to Springfield Lakes, so I thought I would approach them about holding an NBN meeting.

"We discussed with them what had happened to us and according to Milton he had also received many calls regarding people's anger over the NBN."

Mr Hodgson said he completely re-wired his house, bought six new modems and sought advice from his service provider as per the advice of the NBN, yet his internet still failed to work properly.

He also said both he and his service provider had tried several times to engage with the NBN but had numerous unanswered emails and calls.

Mr Hodgson put the issue down to the fact that some homes had their NBN connected directly to the house, while others had not.

"My mother has NBN in Redbank Plains where the fibres run directly to the box at her home, but when the Liberal party got in they did it on the cheap and instead ran it from the node which leaves copper running from the node to house ," Mr Hodgson said.

"I believe that is where the problem lies and to hold people to that is just disgusting and a matter of safety because what if it was a pensioner who had taken a fall and couldn't get access to the phone but needed to make an emergency phone call?

"I'm not a fan of either the Liberal or Labor party but at least Milton Dick is standing up for residents and actually doing something about it."

Oxley Federal MP Milton Dick held the crisis meeting alongside Shadow Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland and Labor candidate for Jordan Charis Mullen and said he was blown away by the different stories he heard from residents.

"People are at breaking point and are not interested about who's responsible, they just want it fixed," Mr Dick said.

"We had a number of passionate presentations from frustrated residents who were worried about moving forward and identified the critical issues, particularly the speed of their internet connection.

"People feel like they're being stonewalled, so I have written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Minister for Communications outlining a lot of the issues raised and have asked for a meeting with both of them so that I can take to Canberra the front-line issues from the grass-roots up.

"I want to work with NBN Co and the government of the day to help give residents access to quality to broadband which is a top priority for Greater Springfield and work together in the interest of the resident to make sure it remains a top priority.

"As a result of the positive reaction across the electorate to this meeting I plan on rolling out more meetings for the remaining 100000 Oxley residents so they also get to have their say."

NBN Senior Corporate Affairs Manager Kylie Lindsay said while NBN had declined to attend the Shadow Communications Minister "roadshow", they were happy to present at town hall info sessions with government and non-government MPs.

Ms Lindsay also said NBN only build the infrastructure and sell access and network capacity in bulk to providers, who then bundle up a set of services and plans to sell to homes and businesses.

"There is no direct relationship between NBN and residents and businesses, which is why it's important that any concerns or queries should be directed to their service provider," she said.

"Generally service providers supply the modem and NBN is only responsible for the connection to the wall plate - any internal equipment is the responsibility of the consumer or their retail service provider."

Mr Dick said Telstra was also invited to the meeting, but also declined to attend.