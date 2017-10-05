McInnes can facilitate great future

MIKE McInnes has great faith in the future of Ipswich and the Division 7 candidate insists that "building a positive and prosperous community is doable".

He said he looked forward to ensuring that the city heart pulsed with activity again and that older suburbs bloomed back into life.

"We need to encourage residents and business owners to have skin in the game," he said.

"Ipswich has a solid bedrock of community pride and economic experience and will prosper into the future. I look forward to playing a role .

"I believe that Ipswich's sense of community, and self, is our greatest asset and if we can build on that through open dialogue between residents and council, then we can achieve anything.

"People have been let down by party politics and jobs for the boys for too long in Ipswich Council. I have never been a member of a political party and have always been keenly interested in community representation. I am 100% independent and committed to being the voice of Division 7 residents."

Mr McInnes (pictured) said he was determined to ensure residents received "bang for buck" for their rate dollar.

"I have been out there every day for the last five weeks knocking on doors and talking to people and businesses, and getting a feel for their concerns," he said.

"It depends on their demographic and their age, but most people want to make sure we have honesty and integrity. Secondly, they want to be sure they will get good facilities in their parks and make sure their roads are maintained and planned properly.

"It is planning that is the issue and we need to make sure we get that right."