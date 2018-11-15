McDonald’s targets second Qld company over ‘Big Mack’

A Queensland bakery that marketed a decadent two all-beef patties pie as a Big Mack has also been contacted by McDonald's but the owner is confident it has escaped the wrath of the fast food giant.

Blackbutt Bakery owner Roberta Anson said she heard from a Golden Arches rep soon after her gold-medal winning pie, with special sauce, cheese, onions and pickles, returned after a 12 month hiatus.

The Big Mack is encased in a sesame seed pastry and is exclusively sold at the bakery, 120km northwest of Brisbane.

The Big Mack pie at Blackbutt Bakery

Two years ago, the Big Mack won the best gourmet pie in the same year the bakery won best game pie for its Croc-a-Thai offering, containing crocodile meat in a Thai curry sauce, at the Great Aussie Pie Competition in Melbourne.

McDonald's has shown how vehemently it protects its name and trademarks after this week forcing Queensland fast-food chain Burger Urge to withdraw the Big Pac from sale because of similarities with its heralded burger the Big Mac.

The Big Pac burger caused the ire of McDonalds. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

"McDonald's phoned us about our pie and were taking it to their legal department but said they felt confident we weren't profiting from their name," Ms Anson told The Courier-Mail.

"They said the fact it was a pie and not a burger and also we wrote it as 'Big Mack' they felt we weren't crossing the line."

Ms Anson said she was aware of the controversy surrounding Burger Urge and understood why McDonald's had lodged a cease and desist with the Queensland business.

Big Mack pie at Blackbutt Bakery

Ms Anson is familiar with alpaca meat having won a gold medal for the best game pie in the 2014 Great Aussie Pie competition for her alpaca pie. The meat was sourced from the same supplier as Burger Urge.

She encouraged the Queensland fast food chain to continue with the 'Big Pac' but under a different name and in a slightly different format since it was constructed in the same style as a Big Mac.

"They might have got away with it if they had changed the concept by adding different components to the burger," she said.

"I think Big Pac is a great concept but they just need to change it up…we used Illawarra Alpaca for our alpaca pie and won gold."

Des Houghton tries the Big Pac burger at Burger Urge. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

Burger Urge's national brand ambassador Pete Kilroy said the company would accede to McDonald's request and withdraw the burger from sale on Friday.

He said the company did not have the finances to legally fight McDonald's.

Burger Urge received a cease-and-desist letter from the Golden Arches on November 2, the day after the Big Pac, which contains two alpaca meat patties, went on sale.

The Big Pac promotion was accompanied by a video that parodied McDonald's' Big Mac commercials of the '70s and '80s.

The jingle was slightly altered to, "Two all alpaca patties, sauce, cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, on a sesame bun!"

A McDonald's spokesperson said Burger Urge's Big Pac was a marketing stunt to leverage off a well-established and iconic brand.