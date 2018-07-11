Menu
McDonald's staff evacuated after fire at Gatton store

Tara Miko
by
11th Jul 2018 8:48 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM

STAFF have been evacuated from McDonald's at Gatton after a fire broke out this morning.

The fire was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services about 8.15am, believed to have been phoned in by a staff member.

QFES crews reported the fire had been extinguished on their arrival at the Spencer St restaurant.

Crews conducted air and temperature monitoring tests and reported levels have returned to normal.

There were no reported injuries at the scene, and the cause is yet to be determined.

