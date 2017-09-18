27°
News

McDonald’s giving away FREE cheeseburgers today

MACCA'S is on board handing out cheeseburgers for free today for National Cheeseburger Day - and dah, dah, dah, dah we're lovin' it.

The McDonald's website confirmed the news on its official site saying that fast-food lovers had to download the mymacca's app to claim their cheat food.

There are 100,000 of these bad boys to give away.

"It's back! On September 18, we're celebrating National Cheeseburger Day. This year it's going to be bigger and cheesier than ever," the website stated.

"Fire up your app and find the Golden Meal to sink your teeth into the cheesy celebrations (We're sure you can guess where it is, wink, wink)."

People have to make the order through the new mobile ordering app, and there'll be a free cheeseburger waiting in the My Rewards section.

There are a few catches including only one per customer, available from 10:30am until 11:50pm, and only while stocks last.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  editors picks food mcdonald's

News Corp Australia
FIRE, STORMS, HEAT: Severe weather coming for Ipswich

FIRE, STORMS, HEAT: Severe weather coming for Ipswich

Ipswich in line for high fire danger, chance of thunderstorms and blistering temperatures

JOBS: Ipswich organisation needs to fill 50 positions

WORKERS NEEDED: Focal Community Services needs support workers for its fast growing team.

Experience not essential

VIDEO: Koalas forced to evacuate in wake of development

Ripley resident Paul Hurley is disappointed the development next to his property has no trees, nature corridors, or parks.

Koalas, snakes, kangaroos displaced as mass land cleared

Every Year 1 student to face tough new performance tests

Jasmine is a year 1 student in Sydney. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

The tests will be done by every Year 1 student in Australia.

Local Partners