Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

McDonald's forced to close 12 restaurants over COVID-19

by Stephanie Bedo
18th May 2020 8:40 AM

 

The CEO of McDonald's Australia has flagged that further infections are possible after a dozen restaurants across Melbourne were forced to shut due to a delivery driver testing positive for COVID-19.

"We have identified all those restaurants," CEO Andrew Gregory told Today. "The chances of further infections - it is possible, but the actions we are taking are about making sure we minimise further infections."

The delivery driver was asymptomatic when he made the deliveries.

coronaviruspromo

While host Karl Stefanovic noted it was "obviously very upsetting" for McDonald's staff, Mr Gregory said it was the right decision to shut all the affected stores.

"It is a difficult decision but it is the right one to make. As soon as we were aware, we worked with our franchisees to immediately close the restaurant. That's the most important thing."

He could not say how long the affected restaurants will be shut for. "It depends. We will be deep cleaning restaurants and we will make sure it will open with staff not from those restaurants," he said.

Any employees who had been in contact with the driver have been contacted, he said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 outbreak editors picks maccas mcdonald's melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops unsure why this certain type of crime has dropped

        premium_icon Cops unsure why this certain type of crime has dropped

        Crime Somerset cops report one strange crime has disappeared from the radar this year.

        Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        premium_icon Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        News Birthdays, reunions: How we celebrated iso-freedom

        NAME AND SHAME: 8 drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 8 drink and drug drivers face court

        News Imported beer gets drink driver in trouble

        Restaurant reservations boom as foodies return to dine-in

        premium_icon Restaurant reservations boom as foodies return to dine-in

        News Families flocked to the city’s many restaurants and cafes