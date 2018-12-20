Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early.
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early. Chris Ison ROK310816cmaccas1
Food & Entertainment

McDonald’s is giving away free McFlurrys

by Cassandra Kopp
20th Dec 2018 12:11 PM

THE kind folks over at McDonald's Australia are helping fans celebrate the weather heating up by slinging up to 25,000 free McFlurrys.

The icy treat is available with any McDonald's ordered exclusively via McDelivery on the Uber Eats app and customers will have the choice of a McFlurry with Cadbury Crunchie pieces, Oreo cookies or M&M minis by using the promotional code MCFLURRY2018.

This special offer is available from today until December 26 or until stocks last, so get in quick.

editors picks fast food free food mcdonalds mcflurrys

Top Stories

    Father John Dobson remembered as admirable church leader

    premium_icon Father John Dobson remembered as admirable church leader

    News TRIBUTES flowed from Ipswich to Caloundra following the death of Rotary Ipswich City Charter President and Catholic Parish Priest Father John Dobson

    • 20th Dec 2018 12:24 PM
    My School data reveals Ipswich's standouts, poor performers

    premium_icon My School data reveals Ipswich's standouts, poor performers

    Education These are Ipswich's least, best attended schools

    REVEALED: The top 10 Ipswich sporting greats

    premium_icon REVEALED: The top 10 Ipswich sporting greats

    News Check out the sensational achievers from the past 30 years

    CONFIRMED: Jobs on offer as Ipswich gets its 14th McDonald's

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: Jobs on offer as Ipswich gets its 14th McDonald's

    Offbeat The chain is expected to start construction in early 2019

    Local Partners