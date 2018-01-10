McDonald’s favourite makes a comeback

AFTER calls for McDonald's to bring back the fan favourite, the fast food chain has listened - and will return to the menu from today.

The Chicken Big Mac is back. Breathe.

The burger is the same as the original Big Mac but replaces the beef with two chicken patties. And yes, the famous Big Mac special sauce is included.

Along with the chicken sits some iceberg lettuce, cheese, onions and of course, the pickles.

The variation made its debut in May last year, after McDonald's noticed an influx of customers ordering their own off-menu items, one of which was the Chicken Big Mac.

"The iconic Big Mac and the McChicken are among our most popular burgers, so it made sense to mix up these two classics and give our customers a new and exciting product to try - the Chicken Big Mac," said McDonald's Australia's CMO Jenni Dill said at the time of the original launch in 2017.

McDonald's has been changing its menu recently in a bid to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive takeaway food sector. Both here and overseas, the company has been struggling to thrive in a market where consumers are looking to healthier, more gourmet options.

According to a 2014 Euromonitor report, the fast-food sector in Australia grew at a slower rate than expected. Compared with a general growth rate of 5 per cent across the Australian food service industry, takeaway food grew at only 2 per cent.

McDonald’s has made changes to its menu over recent years to compete in an increasingly competitive market.

The rise of food delivery services such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo means fancier takeaway options are now easier for consumers to get their hands on.

In recent years McDonald's has introduced several new gourmet burgers, including the Create Your Own Taste and Gourmet Creations ranges, as well as more wraps and salad options.

The Chicken Big Mac will be available in all stores across the country from today, and will cost you an extra $1.25 on top of a regular Big Mac.