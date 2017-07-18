Jobs in jeopardy as McAleese reincarnate goes under

TROUBLED PAST: News of the Australian Road Express brings back memories of McAleese.

AUSTRALIAN mining and transport group Rivet, seen as the resurrection of McAleese, has reportedly placed a number of businesses into administration.

It has today been confirmed the new incarnation McAleese has placed national transport company Australian Road Express into receivership along with Rivet Mining Services East Holdco.

The reports allege the receivers of McGrathNicol have taken control of the businesses while the companies continue to operate during an appraisal period.

The news has come as a shock to many, with the troubled group only emerging from administration into the three-segment group Rivet in January this year.

Australian Road Express which was formally WA Freight Group deploys an extensive fleet nationally, which is supplemented by a number of sub-contractor businesses.

Big Rigs has been in contact with a number of these subcontractors who have raised concerns around payments the company may owe them.

Contacts have also described locked gates with security guards positioned at the Perth head office.

Australian Road Express has approximately 180 employees, with headquarters in Perth and depots in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The Rivet Mining Services East Group employees 70 people and has heavy haulage and crane depots based in Newcastle, Rockhampton, and Emerald.

The business which has a fleet of over 250 trucks trailers and cranes provides lifting and haulage solutions primarily to the mining, energy and infrastructure industries.

The appointment of Receivers and Administrators does not impact the broader Rivet Group which includes the Rivet Energy, Rivet Mining Services West and Refuel International businesses.