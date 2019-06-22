Mbye's Maroons future unclear

Moses Mbye's versatility is a real bonus for the Maroons.

AFTER 114 NRL games, Queensland utility Moses Mbye reckons he has finally figured out his favourite position.

"On the field is good," he said.

Mbye is in his sixth NRL season but the Wests Tigers skipper admits he still hasn't worked out where he would excel most in a starting side. Remarkably, Mbye has played every backline position and at hooker since his 2014 NRL debut.

His versatility has earned him the bench utility role for Queensland, which he retained for Sunday's State of Origin II clash in Perth.

But his adaptability has also caused a major conundrum.

Asked what starting position he would like to nail down, Mbye said: "I don't know.

"I have played 100 games and I don't even know where I am playing at NRL level yet, so I couldn't answer the question for you."

Even Mbye's starting position for the Tigers remains up in the air.

After playing most of the 2019 NRL season at fullback, Mybe has recently been switched to the centres.

Yet Mbye has no complaints about being relegated to the bench for Queensland ahead of his second Origin, saying he relished his 'super sub' role.

"You've just got to be prepared to cover as many roles as you can," he said.

"If you get called on you've got to do a job. That is what I will do."

Mbye only played seven minutes off the bench in his Origin debut in game one - Queensland's come-from-behind 18-14 victory at Suncorp Stadium.

But the Tigers leader was simply happy to have realised his Origin dream at 25.

"That is what that utility role is about. I was fortunate to get on," he said.

"It was a bit late but that is what I am there for."