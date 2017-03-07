D'Ath urged to appeal sentence imposed on a one-punch killer

Lindsay Ede died in one punch .He was allegedly punched in the head by 19-year-old Ariik Mayot , pictured , when they crossed paths in the street in Goodna

SHADOW Attorney-General Ian Walker is pushing for an appeal of the sentence handed down to Ariik Mayot for the senseless killing of an Ipswich grandfather.



Mr Walker has this morning signalled his intention to write to Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath, asking her to appeal the four-year sentence.



Mayot pleaded guilty to unlawful striking causing death after punching Lindsay Ede in the back of the head at Goodna in 2015.



Mr Ede died from head injuries.



"Mayot's sentence for the one-punch killing of Ipswich man Lindsay Ede is manifestly inadequate and does not meet or reflect community expectations and standards," Mr Walker said.



"The charge carries a maximum sentence of life behind bars.



"Mr Ede's family has every right to be disappointed and angry at the justice system given the sentence handed down to Mayot."



The LNP introduced the unlawful striking causing death charge when in government in an effort to combat the worrying trend of people being seriously injured or killed in coward punch attacks.

Brisbane Supreme Court Terry Bishop brother of one punch victim Lindsay Ede leaves court with supporters after sentencing of Ariik Mayot, the first person charged with unlawful striking causing death, Mayot randomly attacked Lindsay Eade as he walked to his brother's Goodna home in 2015. PHOTO: Courier Mail

"The sentence handed down to Mayot makes a mockery of Mr Ede's tragic killing," Mr Walker said.

"It is the role of the judiciary to accurately reflect community standards when handing down sentences and to send a message to people that this type of senseless behaviour is not welcome in our community.

"I would hope Ms D'Ath, being the state's chief law maker, acts swiftly to reflect these community standards and expectations."

Ms D'Ath this morning says she has already sought the advice of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the sentence.

While not indicating if she would pursue an appeal, she acknowledge the case was of particular importance because it was the first application of the new laws.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Lindsay Ede," Ms D'Ath said.

"I have already sought advice from the ODPP given that yesterday's sentence is the first application of the new laws.

"I appreciate that Ian Walker is writing to me about this issue, however I have already sought advice from the ODPP."