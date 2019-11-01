Mayor’s power to be cut by new reforms

MAYOR Tom Tate will lack power to issue directives to staff and control the budget under reforms to be introduced next month.

Veteran councillor Dawn Crichlow has spoken out strongly in support of the Belcarra stage two legislation, which was passed by the State Parliament last month.

The reforms kick in as a super majority of councillors voted at a full council meeting on Tuesday to retain the last section of Black Swan Lake, leaving the Mayor the only voice in opposition.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate bringing down the council budget for the year. Pic Tim Marsden

Despite the vote, council insiders say Cr Tate still has a leadership group providing him with majority support in the Evandale chamber. However, the new reforms will erode some of his powers and those of other mayors.

Under the changes, all councillors will be responsible for setting budgets and senior executive staff can only be directed by the CEO, not elected officials.

The Mayor can only direct CEO Dale Dickson "in accordance with council policies and decisions". The reforms take effect from November 18.

Cr Crichlow told the Bulletin: "The Mayor has lost control. He can only direct the CEO. The Mayor cannot direct any other officer than the CEO."

Cr Crichlow believes the reforms, which overturn policies introduced by the former Newman Government, provide for a more democratic decision-making at local government.

"This way there are 15 people (the councillors) who have a say. I had a falling out with the Mayor over Carey Park (at Southport)," she said.

Inside the chamber at the Gold Coast City Council 2016-17 budget — veteran councillor Dawn Crichlow. Photo: David Clark.

"He directed offices to get a plan (for a second casino). This will be more democratic. You can't have someone directing over 3000 staff."

But Cr Tate told the Bulletin: "The budget has always been a team effort by the whole council. We have regular Special Budget Committee meetings to go through every page and every line of the draft budget together.

"Since I became Mayor in 2012, I made it clear to council that the days of double digit and high rate increases were over. Our record stands for itself - eight budgets in a row with low rate rises at or below CPI."

Hinterland-based councillor Glenn Tozer indicated mayoral directives were the subject of an ongoing investigation.

"I've been informed that there's an ongoing investigation in relation to a previous complaint that I've made. I can make no further comment at this time," he said.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has strongly defended the reforms in State Parliament and taken aim at Broadwater MP David Crisafulli for introducing stronger mayoral powers when a Minister in the Newman Government.

A special budget meeting — CEO Dale Dickson and Mayor Tom Tate. Pic by Richard Gosling.

"Mayors having the reach-around ability to direct council officers allows them too much involvement and too much power in the day-to-day operational running of councils," he said.

Mr Crisafulli said the changes that the LNP had introduced "allowed the mayor to issue a direction to get things done in their community".

"Those changes allowed a mayor, when he or she got a phone call, rather than cower in a corner, to stand up and do what is right," he told Parliament.