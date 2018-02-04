Mayor's office investigates council meeting recording

How meetings are recorded is being assessed.

David Nielsen

HOW the Ipswich City Council records its ordinary meetings could be changed, with the mayor's office investigating the operations of Queensland councils.

At each ordinary meeting the votes of councillors and declarations are noted in the minutes, but the meeting is not recorded.

According to the Ipswich City Council's Local Law 2, "a person must not make an audio or video recording, or take photographs, of a meeting without the consent of the chairperson, and in accordance with any direction of the chairperson”.

The Queensland Local Government Act 2009 requires the council to note in its meeting minutes; perceived conflicts of interest, the nature of the personal interest, if the councillor voted on the matter - how the councillor voted on the matter and how the majority of councillors voted on the matter.

With Queensland councils taking individual approaches to the recording of council meetings, the Ipswich City Council is reviewing its policy.

"The Mayor's Office is currently investigating how other South East Queensland councils record their meetings and researching associated policies,” Cr Antoniolli said.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council provides a visual live stream of its meeting and uploads the footage to YouTube.