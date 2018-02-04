Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mayor's office investigates council meeting recording

How meetings are recorded is being assessed.
How meetings are recorded is being assessed. David Nielsen
Hayden Johnson
by

HOW the Ipswich City Council records its ordinary meetings could be changed, with the mayor's office investigating the operations of Queensland councils.

At each ordinary meeting the votes of councillors and declarations are noted in the minutes, but the meeting is not recorded.

According to the Ipswich City Council's Local Law 2, "a person must not make an audio or video recording, or take photographs, of a meeting without the consent of the chairperson, and in accordance with any direction of the chairperson”.

The Queensland Local Government Act 2009 requires the council to note in its meeting minutes; perceived conflicts of interest, the nature of the personal interest, if the councillor voted on the matter - how the councillor voted on the matter and how the majority of councillors voted on the matter.

With Queensland councils taking individual approaches to the recording of council meetings, the Ipswich City Council is reviewing its policy.

"The Mayor's Office is currently investigating how other South East Queensland councils record their meetings and researching associated policies,” Cr Antoniolli said.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council provides a visual live stream of its meeting and uploads the footage to YouTube.

Topics:  andrew antoniolli ipswich city council local government act 2009 recording

Ipswich Queensland Times
REVEALED: How the Games will affect Ipswich's rail service

REVEALED: How the Games will affect Ipswich's rail service

On Sunday the State Government revealed its Commonwealth Games Transport Plan.

  • News

  • 4th Feb 2018 1:38 PM

Cloudy and wet weekend to make way for a sunny working week

Jennifer O'Sullivan and Sam Hough met up for lunch in Ipswich yesterday.

Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy with the chance of a shower.

Advent of rail line ushers in new era

ALL GO: The signal box at Ipswich station that played its part in making the railway such a success.

Thousands turn out for turning of first sod for new railway

Shopping trolleys and bored shop staff; Wayne lets off steam

NO DEAL: Are you ever made to feel like you are interrupting the day of store staff by entering?

No use banking on polite service

Local Partners