Mayor’s message amid Ipswich virus fears

A MAJOR contact tracing effort is underway and health authorities are on high alert after six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in southeast Queensland on Saturday morning.

The six new cases are linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, after a 77-year-old staff member was confirmed COVID positive earlier this week.

According to West Moreton health, five of the new cases live in Ipswich.

READ MORE: New COVID cases linked to Ipswich suburbs

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said now was not the time to panic, but the time to be vigilant.

“This is the first time we’ve actually had community transmission here in Ipswich,” she said.

“We have an invisible enemy in our community and we need to all band together to make sure that we stop COVID in its tracks.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding in the Local Disaster Management Group conference Room.

“There’s fear, people are scared, but I need to let people know that we’ve got their backs.

“Firstly, to the people who have been tested positive, I want to say that we’ve got your back.

“I want to say thank you very much for coming forward and being tested and thank you so much for being very open with West Moreton health and letting people know exactly where you’ve been and when.”

READ MORE: Visitor restrictions at hospitals effective immediately

Cr Harding said she was briefed by Queensland Health Minister and Deputy Premier Steven Miles on Saturday morning.

“He did outline that Ipswich has the same risk profile as Brisbane and as far as the council goes, Ipswich City Council is working hand-in-hand with West Moreton Health to make sure that we have the pop up clinics and support for our council staff as well,” she said.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding in the Local Disaster Management Group conference Room.

“As far as extra pop up clinics, West Moreton Health have set up an additional clinic at Bundamba and I understand there will be another one set up at Costco in the carpark tomorrow.”

The Ipswich Hospital clinic is open from 9.15am to 8pm and Gatton Hospital clinic is open from 8am to 8pm.

The three GP clinics in Booval, Flinders Peak and Karalee are also providing additional testing.

More information on coronavirus testing can be found here.

The mayor reiterated the new restrictions and reminded residents that gatherings at homes or in parks must be no more than 10 people.