The QT Christmas Twilight Parade in the Ipswich CBD last year. Rob Williams
Council News

Mayor's carols scrapped, big change to Christmas parade

Hayden Johnson
by
7th Nov 2018 9:32 AM
IPSWICH'S Christmas parade will be removed from the CBD and held in Queens Park as part of a new line-up of festive celebrations.

More than 20 community-run carols events will be held across the city this year instead of the major Mayor's Christmas Carols celebration.

Ipswich City Council has also revealed the much-loved Twilight Christmas Parade will not be held in the city's CBD, but will instead wind its way around Queens Park on December 14.

It will go past the Bush Chapel and make its way around to Burley Griffin Dr and past Nerima Gardens.

The Gardens will become the centrepiece of the celebrations when it is transformed into a free, 12-day Christmas Wonderland between December 13 and 24.

The council says it will be unlike anything the city has seen and include a nightly light display, entertainment, visit from Santa, roving performers and food trucks as well as Christmas music and movies.

Streets will be sparkling for the River 949 Christmas Lights competition, which is free to enter with more than $3000 in cash to be won.

Christmas lights bus tours will again showcase the city's best displays.

The festive season events program will wrap up with a family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration at Len Johnson Oval, North Ipswich.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello was excited about this year's line-up.

"There really is something for everyone, whether it be a local community carols event, Christmas lights or the city's first ever Christmas Wonderland in the Japanese-themed Nerima Gardens," he said.

"Japanese gardens are designed to invite discovery, which is perfect because the Wonderland promises to be a great opportunity for families to explore the magic of Christmas, celebrate the season and make memories that will last a lifetime.

"We want as many people as possible to enjoy the Christmas cheer in Ipswich and the Wonderland is a better fit, being held over 12 days compared to the single night event that was the Mayor's Christmas Carols," he said."

Mr Chemello said the expanded festive season celebrations would cost less than last year's spend for ratepayers.

For more information, including a community carols rundown, Christmas lights competition details and event programs, visitipswich.qld.gov.au/about_ipswich/news_and_events/festive-season

To get involved in the Christmas parade or for other inquiries, contact eventenquiries@ipswich.qld.gov.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

