30°
News

T-shirt not a mayoral endorsement of Div 7 candidate

FRIENDLY HELP: Mayoress Karina Antoniolli at the Ipswich pre-poll centre wearing a t-shirt supporting David Martin for Division 7.
FRIENDLY HELP: Mayoress Karina Antoniolli at the Ipswich pre-poll centre wearing a t-shirt supporting David Martin for Division 7. Facebook
Helen Spelitis
by

MAYOR Andrew Antoniolli has not publicly endorsed any candidate heading into the Division 7 election this weekend.

Cr Antoniolli's wife Karina has been seen at the Ipswich pre-poll booth wearing a t-shirt promoting one of the nine candidates while handing out election material.

But the new Mayor said that doesn't constitute his official endorsement for that candidate, Dave Martin.

Cr Antoniolli admits he has been long-term friends with Mr Martin and has offered support and advice, but that hasn't been exclusive.

The Mayor said there had been "a few really good" candidates step forward and Cr Antoniolli had been happy to offer his advice and insight into the division to several of the candidates.

"I am very happy to give David support as a friend but I am not openly endorsing him for no other reason than I don't think that would be fair to the other candidates or the electorate," Cr Antoniolli said.

"There are probably four candidates who I believe would make exemplary councillors, who have shown a great deal of commitment to the community, and heart for the community.

"But ultimately it comes down to the people's choice and I will be very happy to work with whoever the people choose.

"The people chose me, as their Mayor, and it's up to them to choose a new Division 7 councillor."

Topics:  andrew antoniolli division 7 ipswich election 2017

Ipswich Queensland Times
Jayde Kendall killer appeals life sentence

Jayde Kendall killer appeals life sentence

BRENDEN Bennetts is appealing against his life sentence and conviction for the murder of Queensland schoolgirl Jayde Kendall.

  • News

  • 5th Oct 2017 1:05 PM

New $27M health program rolls out in Ipswich

HEALTH CHECK: Ipswich MP Jen Howard, Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute, Charis Mullen ALP candidate for Jordan, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden with Health Minister Cameron Dick and Ipswich pharmacist Bob Slater.

It's especially important for Ipswich where chronic illness is rife

YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know for Div 7 election

INVESTIGATION: CCC's Operation Belcarra is investigating a number of allegations relating to the 2016 local government elections.

On Saturday, a new councillor will be chosen

Ipswich's oldest resident dies aged 108

Marjorie Bostock just turned 107.

Ipswich's oldest resident has died.

Local Partners