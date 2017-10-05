T-shirt not a mayoral endorsement of Div 7 candidate

FRIENDLY HELP: Mayoress Karina Antoniolli at the Ipswich pre-poll centre wearing a t-shirt supporting David Martin for Division 7.

FRIENDLY HELP: Mayoress Karina Antoniolli at the Ipswich pre-poll centre wearing a t-shirt supporting David Martin for Division 7. Facebook

MAYOR Andrew Antoniolli has not publicly endorsed any candidate heading into the Division 7 election this weekend.

Cr Antoniolli's wife Karina has been seen at the Ipswich pre-poll booth wearing a t-shirt promoting one of the nine candidates while handing out election material.

But the new Mayor said that doesn't constitute his official endorsement for that candidate, Dave Martin.

Cr Antoniolli admits he has been long-term friends with Mr Martin and has offered support and advice, but that hasn't been exclusive.

The Mayor said there had been "a few really good" candidates step forward and Cr Antoniolli had been happy to offer his advice and insight into the division to several of the candidates.

"I am very happy to give David support as a friend but I am not openly endorsing him for no other reason than I don't think that would be fair to the other candidates or the electorate," Cr Antoniolli said.

"There are probably four candidates who I believe would make exemplary councillors, who have shown a great deal of commitment to the community, and heart for the community.

"But ultimately it comes down to the people's choice and I will be very happy to work with whoever the people choose.

"The people chose me, as their Mayor, and it's up to them to choose a new Division 7 councillor."