Undecided voters means Ipswich is "for the taking"

BATTLE FOR VOTES: Acting Mayor Paul Tully, Gary Duffy, Peter Robinson and Cr AndrewAntoniolli at a recent forum. With 14% of voters undecided according to a Galaxy poll, all candidates will be scrambling to snag as many of the uncommitted as possible.

THE results of a Galaxy poll in today's QT reveal that 14% of those quizzed were undecided on which way they would vote in the Ipswich mayoral by-election on August 19.

Galaxy Research managing director David Briggs said that was an unusually high number, up to three times as many as you would usually see recorded as being unsure in such polls.

The results of the poll, which listed all 11 candidates and asked more than 500 Ipswich residents who they would vote for, revealed Acting Mayor Paul Tully was leading on 36% and Cr Andrew Antoniolli in second on 30%. Cr Tully's vote in various polls has remained strong in the mid-30s. It seems clear those who will vote for Cr Tully have made up their minds and won't be swayed.

The challenge for Cr Tully is to swing as many of those undecided 14% his way in the coming week. If he can grab a healthy slice of those he will be in a strong position to win.

Cr Antoniolli is right when he says in today's QT that the election is "for the taking". But he is roughly 7000 votes behind Cr Tully overall, if you extrapolate the results of the poll across the entire electorate, and has ground to make up.

Cr Antoniolli's challenge is to sell his message of a new council direction to the uncommitted, snag a few votes off the other nine candidates and get a healthy preference flow.

The Division 7 councillor is not out of the race by any means. This could be an election that is not called until days after the count on the night of the only poll that counts.