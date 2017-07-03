MAYORAL RACE: When nominations will officially open

VOTERS keen to know who will be running for mayor will have to wait a little longer.

Nominations won't officially open until Saturday July 15 when the election is formally announced.

At least three people have already declared their intention to nominate.

Those include formal mayoral candidate Gary Duffy and sitting councillors Paul Tully and Andrew Antoniolli.

Polling Day will be Saturday, August 19 and it's not only candidates that have some paperwork to sort out before going to booths.

Voters who may have moved to the area recently or turned 18 should take steps now to ensure their enrolments are up to date before July 21 when the electoral roll closes.

Anyone planning to run for the position of mayor will have to lodge their formal nomination before Tuesday, August 1 at noon.

If you can't make it on Polling Day there are options to pre-poll or vote via mail.

Voting is compulsory for Australian citizens older than 18.

Anyone who is not able to offer a valid reason for their failure to vote may be fined $118. Check ecq.com.au for more details.

Mayoral election timeline

July 15: Notice of election

July 21: Close of electoral roll

August 1: Close of candidate nominations

August 1: Ballot order draw

August 7: Pre-poll opens

August 18: Pre-poll closes

August 19: Polling Day