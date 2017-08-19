MAYORAL RACE: Larissa Waters boosts Morrissey's campaign

BOOST: Former Greens senator Larissa Waters was in Ipswich today handing out how to vote cards for Brett Morrissey at Camira State School

FORMER Greens senator Larissa Waters has given a boost the campaign of mayoral candidate Brett Morrissey on the hustings today.

Ms Waters attended the polling both at Camira State School and Mr Morrissey, the endorsed Greens candidate in the campaign, said her presence was a huge injection on election day.

"It was the first time I had met her and she was lovely. It was great to have Larissa supporting me," Mr Morrissey said.

"She is an experienced campaigner and having someone of her stature assisting me was a massive boost.

"Larissa wanted to come out and add weight to the campaign. She is an inspiration."

Greens convenor Andrew Bartlett, a former Democrats senator, was also in Ipswich today supporting Mr Morrissey at a booth in Silkstone.

Mr Morrissey said the Greens had "about 100" workers on the 44 booths throughout the city.

"We've got three or four people on a lot of booths, and more on some," he said.

"We have prioritised certain booths and we also have people on booths in their local area because those local connections are vital.

"I am racing around trying to get to all of them but there are only so many hours in the day."

Mr Morrissey had three Greens supporters on the booth at Yamanto including his wife Sonya.

Mrs Morrissey said there had been solid support on the Yamanto booth for her husband during the day and that was confirmed by an exit poll the QT conducted with 10 voters.

Three said they had voted for Mr Morrissey, three supported Cr Andrew Antoniolli and there were two votes for Acting Mayor Paul Tully and one for Gary Duffy.

In a bizarre twist, one elector said he cast a vote for former mayor Paul Pisasale.