MAYORAL RACE: Voting starts today

LESS than 18 months since Ipswich last went to the polls to decide who would lead the city, voting in the Ipswich Mayoral by-election starts today.

Four pre-poll booths will fold out their carboard booths from this morning for those who already know who they're going to vote for.

Last election more than 90% of the 120,000 electors opted to risk the polling day queues in exchange for a sausage on bread and fundraiser cupcake while the rest voted at either pre-polls, by post or other kinds of voting.

Polling day for the 2017 Ipswich Mayoral by-election is on August 19.

Pre-poll locations:

Ipswich Central: WG Hayden Community Centre, 56 South St, Ipswich.

7 August to 11 August : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

14 August to 17 August: Mon-Thu 9am-5pm

18 August: Fri 9am-6pm

Bundamba: 1 / 14 Coal St, Bundamba

7 August to 11 August : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

14 August to 17 August: Mon-Thu 9am-5pm

18 August : Fri 9am-6pm

Springfield: World Knowledge Centre, Cnr Sinnathamby Blvd and Education City Dr, Springfield Central

7 August to 11 August : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

14 August to 17 August: Mon-Thu 9am-5pm

18 August : Fri 9am-6pm

ECQ Office: Level 6, Forestry House, 160 Mary St, Brisbane

7 Aug -11 Aug : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

14 August to 15 August: Mon-Tue 9am-5pm

16 August: Wed Closed

17 August: Thu 9am-5pm

18 August: Fri 9am-6pm

Here are your choices:

Jack Paff

Paul Rix

Peter Robinson

Gary Duffy

Brett Morrisey

Paul Tully

Andrew Antoniolli

Patricia Petersen

Ken Salter

Peter Luxton

Dallas Klass