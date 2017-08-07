MAYORAL RACE: Voting starts today

LESS than 18 months since Ipswich last went to the polls to decide who would lead the city, voting in the Ipswich Mayoral by-election starts today.
Four pre-poll booths will fold out their carboard booths from this morning for those who already know who they're going to vote for.
Last election more than 90% of the 120,000 electors opted to risk the polling day queues in exchange for a sausage on bread and fundraiser cupcake while the rest voted at either pre-polls, by post or other kinds of voting.
Polling day for the 2017 Ipswich Mayoral by-election is on August 19.
Pre-poll locations:
Ipswich Central: WG Hayden Community Centre, 56 South St, Ipswich.
7 August to 11 August : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
14 August to 17 August: Mon-Thu 9am-5pm
18 August: Fri 9am-6pm
Bundamba: 1 / 14 Coal St, Bundamba
7 August to 11 August : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
14 August to 17 August: Mon-Thu 9am-5pm
18 August : Fri 9am-6pm
Springfield: World Knowledge Centre, Cnr Sinnathamby Blvd and Education City Dr, Springfield Central
7 August to 11 August : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
14 August to 17 August: Mon-Thu 9am-5pm
18 August : Fri 9am-6pm
ECQ Office: Level 6, Forestry House, 160 Mary St, Brisbane
7 Aug -11 Aug : Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
14 August to 15 August: Mon-Tue 9am-5pm
16 August: Wed Closed
17 August: Thu 9am-5pm
18 August: Fri 9am-6pm
Here are your choices:
Jack Paff
Paul Rix
Peter Robinson
Gary Duffy
Brett Morrisey
Paul Tully
Andrew Antoniolli
Patricia Petersen
Ken Salter
Peter Luxton
Dallas Klass