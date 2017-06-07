MAYORAL RACE: Possible candidates reveal their intentions

ONLY one person has confirmed their intention to run for the city's top job.

While the 10 sitting councillors are still reeling from the shock resignation of Paul Pisasale, some have started weighing up their options.

Within 12 weeks Ipswich voters will be headed back to the polls and already speculation is rife about whose name will be on the ballot paper.

Despite media reports Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller had plans to replace Paul Pisasale, her camp has labelled those claims "baseless".

The QT contacted every Ipswich city councillor - as well as other likely candidates - and it's clear this may be an opportunity many can't pass up.

During the upcoming by-election the sitting councillors won't risk losing their divisional position by running for mayor.

Gary Duffy, who was unsuccessful in his tilt at the top job at the last local government elections in March 2016, says his name will be on the ballot paper.

Since the last election Mr Pisasale has attempted to sue Mr Duffy for defamation, while Mr Duffy has lodged numerous complaints with the council about Mr Pisasale.

Former One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin has confirmed she's considering nominating and so is Peter Luxton who also ran for mayor in the 2016 elections.

Acting mayor Paul Tully is also considering throwing his hat in the ring, while division 9 councillor Sheila Ireland says she's "undecided".

Both said it was a big decision and one they were discussing with their families. Charlie Pisasale has entirely ruled out trying to fill his little brother's big shoes and Rosewood identity David Pahlke is happy to spend the last of his political days in the country.

"The light ahead is quite large compared to the tunnel at the back of me," Cr Pahlke said.

"There are a lot of other younger more enthusiastic councillors who have plenty of good years left in their life to pursue higher glory.

"I am happy where I am."

Councillors Kylie Stoneman and Kerry Silver also said they had no intention of running for mayor while Division 6 councillor Cheryl Bromage says she "hasn't thought about it".

Planning boss Cr Andrew Antoniolli is tightlipped on his intentions and says it's too early to be speculating anyway.

"We are all still coming to terms with Paul's decision and we're focused on continuing the job at hand," Cr Antoniolli said.

"It's too early to be talking about the mayoralty at this point.

"I certainly don't think it's a time to be picking at the bones like a vulture, particularly when we are worried about Paul and his health."

Cr Wayne Wendt and his family haven't made a decision either while Cr David Morrison says his thoughts are with Paul Pisasale's family and he has not made up his mind.

"Being mayor of Ipswich City would certainly be a great honour. I have not made up my mind," Cr Morrison said.

