MAYORAL RACE: Paul Pisasale gets a vote at Yamanto

NOT FORGOTTEN: Paul Pisasale votes at Ipswich State High School in the 2016 mayoral race. A young man at Yamanto said he cast a vote for the former mayor today.

IT WON'T be counted of course but an elector at Yamanto has told the QT he voted for former mayor Paul Pisasale in today's mayoral by-election.

The QT conducted an exit poll at the booth at Amberley District State School and a young man, who said it was the first time he had voted, explained why he cast a vote for Mr Pisasale.

"He came to my school at Bremer High once and gave me an Ipswich (pride) pin,” the man said.

"He's the only politician I've ever spoken to, and I just liked him. So I just wrote his name in and put a tick next to it.”

A man at St Francis Xavier School booth in Goodna also said today that he had voted for Pauline Hanson, another Ipswich identity not among the 11 mayoral candidates.