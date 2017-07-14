MAYORAL RACE: Party endorsed candidate to run for top job

Town planning graduate Brett Morrissey has questioned the approval of the Bunnings at Bundamba, saying it is located too close to the creek and too much vegetation has been removed from the area. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

A NEW contender for Ipswich's top job has entered the ring.

Outspoken town planning graduate Brett Morrissey has announced he will run for mayor at the August 19 by-election.

The passionate advocate for sustainable development will run as an endorsed candidate for the Greens Party.

He is the first candidate to step forward with the public support of a political party.

Mr Morrissey says he wants to give disadvantaged and disenfranchised voters a choice. He said not enough attention and money had been put into the city's older suburbs. "I'm also passionate about New Chum and Swanbank (landfill sites) and the fact that we are expanding (residential development) and intensifying activity out there," Mr Morrissey said. "I want to start a conversation about relocating these facilities."

Mr Morrissey, who also has an academic background in sustainability and climate policy, made his candidacy announcement yesterday via Facebook.

Ironically, it appears The Greens candidate and sitting councillor Andrew Antoniolli - the council's planning and development chair - may have a similar campaign slogan.

Like Cr Antoniolli, Mr Morrissey has promised to take the city in a 'new direction' with Mr Morrissey's platform focused on sustainable development with increased consideration for the preservation of existing residential lifestyle and the environment.

"For too long now, our Councilors (sic) have turned a blind eye to residents' concerns," Mr Morrissey wrote on Facebook. "Tell them we've had enough of the "same old same old!!"

Mr Morrissey was previously involved in the Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association and in 2014 expressed his concerns over development near the Bundamba Creek.