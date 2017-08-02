MAYORAL RACE: Ken will push for Redbank Plains rail

KEEN: Ipswich businessman and rugby league identity Ken Salter has nominated as a candidate in the mayoral race.

KEN Salter caught a bus to get to the ballot draw for the 2017 mayoral by-election yesterday.

If he wins office at the August 19 though he plans to catch a train.

A late entrant in the race to decide who will be the next mayor, Mr Salter said he would be pushing hard to find a way for Ipswich City Council to make a financial contribution to the extension of the rail line from Springfield Central to Redbank Plains and through to Ipswich.

The ALP's State Conference committed to the project, but public transport advocate Robert Dow has said he would also like to see the council make a financial contribution.

Mr Salter, who lives at Bellbird Park and has run in previous Ipswich and Moreton council elections, agrees.

"I will be lobbying for that infrastructure and because I live at Bellbird Park I would like to see the rail move up to Redbank Plains.

"As mayor I can push and lobby for it.

"In the 2000 election I lobbied for the back road into Riverview and was criticised by every candidate but two days later Victor Attwood got the money from Peter Beattie.

"The rail line to Redbank Plains will keep cars off the road and the suburb is the centre of development,” he said.

"Redbank Plains has been forgotten about.

"The Moreton Bay council made a contribution to the Redcliffe link so I think that is a funding model we need to look at.

"I realise I would have to get the consensus of the people on the council. I would try and get the other councillors with me on it.

"I couldn't get a train here (to the draw) because there is no rail to Redbank Plains so I had to get a bus to the station and then a train up here.”

Mr Salter, the founder of the Redbank Plains Junior Rugby League, said he would also be lobbying hard for a second river crossing, the Norman St bridge, and would make that a priority if elected.