MAYORAL RACE: Gary Duffy's graffiti solution

QUICK CLEAN UP: Ipswich mayoral candidate Gary Duffy says graffiti, like the long term spray paint on this community building, needs to be cleaned up immediately.

GRAFFITI isn't just unsightly, it's a sign of deeper issues among the community's youth, mayoral candidate Gary Duffy says.

Walking around a clubhouse off Merton St, East Ipswich, Mr Duffy pointed to the large tags across a sports club and said while some who painted with spray cans created art, others created mess.

The clubhouse he used as an example lies along the train line, has houses on one side and a large open field on the other.

MORE ON IPSWICH VOTES 2017

It's the side exposed to the field that's covered in spray paint, put there by bored teens, Mr Duffy said.

"Nothing is being done to provide a place where young people can do graffiti," Mr Duffy said.

"If elected I would change that, and I would ensure that graffiti is cleaned up immediately because that's how to stop it happening."

Ipswich City Council sets aside about $300,000 each year to cover the cost of cleaning up graffiti across the city.

It also hands out free "graffiti kits" to business owners.

That's an initiative Mr Duffy complimented and said he would continue, if elected, but he wanted to increase the annual spend to stamp out the problem.

He believed the council should have more equipment to clean up graffiti, such as a dustless blaster, which council employees could use to clean the graffiti up straight away.

"The problem is young people in this city have nothing to do," Mr Duffy said.

The Ipswich youth unemployment rate was sitting at 12.7%, according to Queensland Treasury figures released just last week.

The Queensland youth unemployment rate is 13.6%.

"We need to address the issue of jobs for young people here," Mr Duffy said.

"We need to educate these kids that when they damage public property, they are damaging assets paid for by their parents... they're taking money away from their parents and their club.

"It's about respect."

Gary's graffiti solution