MAYORAL RACE: Don't miss QT's election debates

YOU are invited to learn more about your Ipswich City Council mayoral candidates at public by-election forums to be hosted by the Queensland Times.

All but one of the 11 candidates have so far confirmed their attendance at the two forums being held this Thursday and next Tuesday.

We'll ask your questions, so this is your opportunity to find out everything you need to know to make an informed vote on August 19.

Head along to the Pig and Whistle at Redbank Plains, 381 Redbank Plains Rd on Thursday or Springfield USQ Campus Auditorium at 37 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central on Tuesday.

Forums start at 6.30pm sharp. These events are free.

If you have a question you would like put to a specific candidate or all of the candidates, email it to shannon.newley@qt.com.au before noon Thursday.

If you can't make it to a forum, catch it live at; www.qt.com.au, https://livestream.com/ accounts/5563062/events/7641113 or https://www.facebook.com/phoenixmediahub/, on Phoenix Radio Australia at www.phoenixradio.com.au or via tunein Radio App and searching for Phoenix Radio Online, Brisbane Youth Radio on DAB+ Digital Radio, Switch 1197am and Valley FM 959.