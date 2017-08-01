MAYORAL RACE: Close of nominations and ballot draw today

TODAY Ipswich voters will find out who is in the running to be the city's new leader.

Nominations closed today at midday.

At 2pm, names will be drawn out of a box to determine where each name will appear on the ballot paper.

Candidates generally hope to secure the number one spot, considered an advantage when it comes to picking up votes from those who might not be set on one particular candidate, but instead number from the top of the paper.

The Electoral Commission Queensland ensures the ballot draw is fair.

How to vote

On the day, voters will have a variety of options when it comes to casting their vote.

The system is Optional Preferential Voting.

It means voters can choose to;

Put a '1' next to the candidate of their choice

Put a '1', '2', '3' next to the three candidates of their choice

Number all the boxes in order of the voter's preference

Where to vote early

Pre-polling will open on Monday August 7 and closes on Friday August 18.

The pre-polling booths will be in Ipswich, Bundamba and Springfield

Ipswich

WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South St, Ipswich

Bundamba

Unit 1/ 14 Coal St, Bundamba

Springfield