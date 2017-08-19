MAYORAL RACE: Carl Wulff assists Antoniolli campaign

Former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff handing out for Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

FORMER Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff has been on the hustings today for Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

Mr Wulff, who resigned as CEO in 2013, was at the booth at Kruger State High in Bellbird Park handing out how-to-vote cards for Cr Antoniolli in today's mayoral by-election.

Other well known figures have been on the hustings today for several candidates.

Former Greens senator Larissa Waters was assisting Brett Morrissey at a booth in Camira in his campaign.

Former Democrats senator Andrew Bartlett, now the Greens convenor, was at Silkstone on behalf of Mr Morrissey.

Oxley MP Milton Dick was on the booth at St Francis Xavier School for Acting Mayor Paul Tully.

Cr Tully also had former Ipswich mayor John Nugent handing out how-to-vote cards for him at Rosewood.