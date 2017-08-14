MAYORAL RACE: Busy week of pre-poll ahead

READY: Ipswich mayoral candidates and supporters are set for another busy week on pre-poll booths, particularly on Wednesday.

MORE than 4000 pre-poll votes have already been lodged in the Ipswich mayoral race and another big week on the three Ipswich booths is expected with Wednesday set to attract the largest number of voters.

Before the close of polling on Friday afternoon more than 4155 pre-poll votes had been made, more than 7200 postal votes had been issued and there had been about 120 telephone votes.

Electoral Commission Queensland's director of elections Wade Lewis said it was likely pre-poll numbers would rise considerably this coming week.

Brisbane's Ekka holiday is on Wednesday and a large number of Ipswich residents work in Brisbane.

"I expect pre-poll numbers will climb even higher in the lead-up to next weekend's election, especially because Wednesday is a public holiday in Brisbane,” Mr Lewis said.

"We think quite a few people could use the day off to cast their vote early at one of the three pre-poll centres in Ipswich.

"And they're more than welcome to do that. Anyone can vote early, you don't need a special reason.

"The telephone voting line will also be available but

the pre-poll centre in Brisbane will be closed for the Ekka holiday.”

Mayoral candidate Gary Duffy said he was expecting people to "come out in force” on Wednesday at the three Ipswich pre-poll booths and that he would be prepared for the influx.

He said the booths would likely be manned by campaign workers in their droves.

"At each of the three booths we are going to have maybe about 30 to 40 people handing out how-to-vote cards,” Mr Duffy said.

"That's because you have got 11 candidates and if they have three people on average at each booth...”

Mr Duffy said manning booths adequately was a logistical challenge for all candidates. He said he had 63 workers on election day at the 44 Ipswich booths in last year's mayoral election and aimed to have more this year.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully said pre-poll voting was increasingly popular and was also expecting another big week on the pre-poll booths.

"Last year at the council election there were over 10,000 people who voted by pre-poll,” Cr Tully said.

"I think we could get up to 12,000 at this election.”

Mr Lewis said polling officials were prepared.

"ECQ mailed out a Voter Information card that makes it faster and easier to mark names off the electoral roll,” he said

Mr Lewis said anyone who cast a postal ballot needed to carefully follow the instructions or their vote could be deemed invalid.