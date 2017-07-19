MAYORAL RACE: Antoniolli names preferred deputy

MAYORAL candidate Andrew Antoniolli announced last night councillor Wayne Wendt would be his preferred right hand man.

About 100 people turned out to the campaign event held at the recently refurbished 88 Limestone St precinct.

The announcement confirmed rumours about a political alliance between Cr Antoniolli and Cr Wendt which began when Cr Antoniolli announced his intention to run.

Cr Wendt, elected to Ipswich City Council in 2016, would bring valuable experience to the position of deputy mayor, Cr Antoniolli said.

"Wayne has a wealth of experience," Cr Antoniolli said.

"He has previously served as a state member, has experience as a councillor and, in the corporate world, as the former CEO of the Ipswich Jets.

"He has an incredible commitment to the community of Ipswich.

"He's a man I can trust to be my number two and he would be my preferred deputy mayor if I am successful.

"I also believe the community would get behind the community in that role."

Cr Antoniolli launched his campaign last week with an event at the Little Ipswich Theatre.

A number of protestors turned out to level some questions at the hopeful mayor.

Other candidates, including acting mayor Paul Tully are yet to announce their key campaign platforms.

Key election dates

August 1: Close of candidate nominations

August 7: Pre-poll opens

August 19: Polling day