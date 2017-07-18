MAYORAL RACE: Accountant confirms he will run

THE field for the upcoming Ipswich mayoral by-election is rapidly growing.

Another contender for the city's top job has today revealed his intention to enter a formal nomination.

Accountant Peter Robinson has confirmed he will run for mayor on August 19.

He'll be up against at least seven others who have already announced their intentions.

Mr Robinson, who grew up in the city and has run a business for 25 years, says his business experience would be beneficial to the council and ratepayers.

He wants to see changes within the council including reduced red tape for small businesses, where possible, and a solution focused approach to traffic issues within the CBD area and the older parts of the city.

"There is an air of distaste regarding the council with everything that has happened recently," Mr Robinson said.

"We want people to have confidence the council is doing things right.

"We need some fresh people in there. I am not a part of the council but I am passionate about the community."

Mr Robinson contested Division 5 at the last council elections in 2016.

With 1413 votes (15.65%), he polled third behind the successful candidate Cr Wayne Wendt, 3074 votes (34.04%), and real estate agent Anne Webber, 1496 votes (16.57%).

There are three key issues Mr Robinson would like to address, should he be elected mayor.

The first, improved infrastructure and traffic management in the older parts of the city.

Second he wants a shift in culture within the council to address the perceived lack of transparency particularly around the council-owned companies.

Thirdly, he believes in reducing red tape for small business where possible to "make it easier to do business in Ipswich".

"The council seems not to be as open as it could be," Mr Robinson said.

"There are some really good people working for the council and I think some of them are disillusioned on how things are done."

Mr Robinson was encouraged by a number of people who have expressed interest in the mayoral position, saying a good variety of candidates would give voters plenty of options.

Mr Robinson confirmed his campaign would not be supported by donations from property developers.

Key election dates

August 1: Close of candidate nominations

August 7: Pre-poll opens

August 19: Polling day