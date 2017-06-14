Mystery calls asking hundreds 'who should be Ipswich mayor?'

WHO would you prefer as mayor?

It's a question thousands of Ipswich residents have been asking themselves since Paul Pisasale's resignation.

Now they're being asked by a commercial marketing company running a telephone poll on the upcoming Ipswich mayoral by-election.

A resident, who asked not to be named, told the QT they participated in the phone poll run by marketing company ReachTel, last night.

The poll featured three questions, the first was 'who would you vote for?'.

The options were few; Paul Tully, David Morrison, Wayne Wendt, Gary Duffy or other.

That was followed by a request to rate each one 1 to 4 with 1 being favourable and four being unknown.

While four Ipswich councillors have completely ruled out running for mayor, five are yet to announce whether they will take a tilt at the top job.

Those still deciding include Cr David Morrison, Cr Wayne Wendt, Cr Cheryl Bromage - who was just named acting deputy mayor - Cr Andrew Antoniolli and Cr Sheila Ireland.

Reachtel polls often feature in election campaigns.

RELATED:

>>Acting deputy mayor chosen at special council meeting

>>UPDATE: Cr Wendt denies being 'selected' as mayor

>>Calls for council corruption inquiry amid Ipswich probe

The QT is asking stakeholders if they commissioned the poll.

The poll

(as described by a resident who took notes during the call);

We are doing research for the upcoming Ipswich Mayoral by-election.

1. Who would you vote for?

Paul Tully

David Morrison

Wayne Wendt

Gary Duffy

Other

2. How would you rate each *name* with 1-favourable, 2-neutral, 3-unfavourable, 4-unknown.

The same question was asked for each of the four names listed above.

3. What local issues concern you?

Jobs & local economy

Protecting local environment

Development

Local transport

Ipswich City Council rates, charges & cost of living

Age and gender was also asked.