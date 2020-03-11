Menu
The Queensland Times Mayoral candidate forum held at USQ Ipswich on Tuesday night. Patrick Walsh.
MAYORAL FORUM: Voters reveal top mayoral candidate

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
11th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
At each QT candidate forum residents have taken part in a live poll to have their say on who they would most likely vote for in the upcoming council elections.

The mayoral forum on Tuesday night was no different with more than 440 votes placed as the mayoral hopefuls shared their thoughts and vision.

Teresa Harding was Tuesday night’s favourite, receiving more than 200 of the votes.

She was followed closely by Patrick Walsh who secured 190 votes.

David Martin received 19, Ursula Monseigneur received 11, Karakan Kochardy secured 10, while both Mark Williams and Chris Smith received 3 votes.

Residents voted in four other polls last week, one for each division.

In Division 1, Simon Ingram was the clear favourite, securing 36 of the total 70 votes.

Second favourite was Jacob Madsen with 16 votes.

Division 3’s top candidate according to the live poll was newcomer Andrew Fechner, who received 104 of the 280 votes.

Rochelle Calloon came in second with 57 votes.

Only 60 votes were placed on Division 4 and it was Russell Milligan who was crowd favourite with 26 of the votes.

Another newly announced candidate Susan Dunne came in second with 13 of the votes. Division 2 has more candidates than any other division and it received the highest number of votes compared to the other forums, but it was Sarah Knopke residents said they would most likely vote for with the candidate receiving 240 of the 550 votes.

Sirle Adamson came in second best with 112 of the votes.

