MAYORAL RACE: No common ground on greyhound track debate

PLANS for a new greyhound track in Ipswich do not have support from all mayoral candidates.

The issue was raised at Monday night's Australian Christian Lobby election forum where candidates were asked to give a "yes" or "no" answer to "do you support a new greyhound racecourse in Ipswich?"

Of the top polling candidates, Cr Andrew Antoniolli and The Greens endorsed candidate Brett Morrissey replied "no" while Cr Tully and Peter Robinson said "yes". Mr Robinson, however, pointed out it's not a "yes" or "no" question.

"I don't necessarily support greyhound racing... what I do support is people's rights," Mr Robinson, who does not condone animal cruelty, said yesterday.

"It's people's right to do those hobbies and take part in those sports that I am supporting; provided that's done appropriately."

Candidates Brett Morrissey and Cr Antoniolli took a stance against animal cruelty with both saying "the greyhound racing industry needs to be cleaned up".

"It's also about gambling," Mr Morrissey said.

"Gambling ruins lives. I don't think the council should sponsor any races."

Cr Tully said building a new greyhound racing track wasn't a council decision.

"The State Government and Racing Queensland have indicated that they are looking at the western region for a greyhound and harness racing facility, which could be a combined facility," Cr Tully said.

"At the end of the day,it wouldn't be a cost to council."