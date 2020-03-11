Mayoral candidates asked views on staff interaction

MAYORAL candidates were asked if they agreed with the council’s staff interaction policy.

The policy states councillors may interact with the CEO, general mangers and branch managers to discuss specific projects or services that they are directly responsible for.

Councillors must not make direct contact with any other staff unless the general manager has determined that a specific subject matter expert was better placed to provide the information and commentary to the councillor.

The policy wouldn’t prevent councillors from interacting with staff when passing on the street. It was only in terms of operational management.

Pat Walsh said he absolutely agreed with the policy and likened it to being the chairman of the board.

“You don’t talk to people throughout the organisation about day-to-day operations, you don’t need to,” he said.

David Martin said he initially spoke with Greg Chemello, when he first brought the policy out.

“It was going to be that the mayor could only talk to the CEO and the five operating officers. I told him that was flawed. He asked why and I said: ‘How am I supposed to know what’s happening at ground level?’”

Teresa Harding said it was an important policy considering what had happened with the previous dismissed council.

“I, one hundred per cent, support this policy.” she said.

Ursula Monseigneur said she also agreed.

“It is up to the management and the correct process to report down to the correct staff in terms of operational matters,” she said.

Mark Williams said it was a very important policy to help councillors understand their role. Chris Smith agreed but said he would also like to go around and check on staff and make the council a team.