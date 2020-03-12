Mayoral candidate calls for e-campaigning due to coronavirus

ONE mayoral candidate is calling for the Queensland Government to allow access to electoral commission resources so those campaigning aren't at risk of getting coronavirus.

Ipswich Mayoral hopeful Chris Smith said the government should "put the lives of Queenslanders ahead of policy" after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic earlier today.

Ipswich Mayoral candidate Chris Smith at the QT forum. Cordell Richardson

"I have asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Local Government minister Stirling Hinchliffe to make available the use of the services of the Electoral Commission of Australia to allow candidates across the state to email the constituents on the electoral roll they have provided in order to minimise health risk to both candidates and voters," he said.

"I have been to debates, conferences and meetings (in Ipswich) and many of the venues have an audience of retirees who are in the highest risk group for COVID-19.

FOLLOW THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

"Can you imagine if a candidate is door knocking and shaking hands? Not only are they risking their lives, but their families and neighbourhoods. They will be spreading COVID-19 to the most vulnerable."

Mr Smith said he wasn't asking for voters personal email addresses to be accessible by candidates, but rather that the ECQ handle campaign emails for those running.

"They intend to use the systems anyway to communicate with voters so this shouldn't be a costly exercise building something new," he said.

"This is using what we have to keep Queenslanders safe."

FIND MORE IPSWICH ELECTION COVERAGE

A spokesperson for the ECQ said they will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and follow the directions of the Queensland Chief Health Officer in relation to election concerns.

They would not comment on the councillors call for access to email resources.

Concerned about the coronavirus? Find out how you can vote from home.

Read more stories from Toni Benson-Rogan.