Mayoral aspirant Paul Rix unveils his Ipswich plan

IN THE RACE: Business owner and mayoral candidate Paul Rix is keen to get the Ipswich economy moving.

MAYORAL candidate Paul Rix is determined to enhance business growth in Ipswich should he win the August 19 by-election.

Mr Rix owns an Ipswich printing business which he has been operating for 20 years.

To get a sense of what he will be standing for at this election look no further than the flyer that he has distributed to 35,000 Ipswich households.

"Growing up and spending a lifetime in Ipswich I believed that Ipswich would have advanced a lot more than what it has, business opportunities would have boomed, population grown and everything would have developed along with it,” he wrote.

"Then I come to the belief that the only thing that boomed was housing and the population.”

When interviewed by the QT Mr Rix spoke of how that missing component of "business” would be a focus of his.

"I have been in business for a long time...and we have worked with thousands and thousands of business owners over the years,” he said.

"A lot of the councillors are not business orientated.

"I would like to get them all on the same page so they are more focussed on creating jobs.

"I'd like to see more effort go into working with the private sector to try and get them located around Ipswich city to build commercial infrastructure and get Ipswich people jobs.”

Mr Rix said it was vital that big companies be enticed to the city.

"That is not only good for the growth of Ipswich but it brings services to Ipswich,” he said.

"When you bring larger larger companies, smaller companies get work as well.

"It all follows on.”

Mr Rix performed well for a first-up effort at the 2016 Ipswich City Council election when he secured 2201 votes, 23.86% of the total in Division 4.

He agreed the mayoral role took in "a bigger picture” than Division 4 but said he would be up to the challenge.

Mr Rix said local government should be accountable to all ratepayers and that as a mayor he would ensure that would be the case.

Mr Rix is 46 years old, was born in Ipswich, has been married for 21 years and has two grown children.

He is well known for his love of weights and keeping fit, while conceding that he also enjoyed "a good feed”.

Mr Rix has indicated he would be providing food for thought as this election campaign unfolds.

His official flyer also talks about his desire to see a council under his control enhance community development.

"Community development means that they should be focused on things that will better the community in general - jobs, wellbeing, the environment we live in and of course safe social activities,” he said.

"I want to be 100% focused on community development - get all these councillors working together and do the right thing for Ipswich.

"I think it is time we start putting more pressure on the state and federal members to get more funding and additional services to build a stronger city.”