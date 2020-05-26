Mayor wants report on Bremer River

IPSWICH mayor Teresa Harding will put forward a motion at today's council meeting concerning the future of Bremer River, which is considered one of the "most degraded river systems" in south east Queensland

Cr Harding will move a mayoral minute motion for a full report on the council's roles and responsibilities in the management of the Bremer and other Ipswich waterways be presented to the council.

It will allow the council to consider future investment priorities and actions that could be taken to improve the health of the river and other waterways in Ipswich.

According to the annual health report card delivered by the regional Natural Resource Management body Healthy Land and Water, the Bremer River, and its tributaries, is considered as one of the most degraded river systems in south east Queensland.

Over the past two decades, several groups, plans and management initiatives have existed to improve the health of the Bremer River and waterways in Ipswich.

In the notes of the motion, it states that funding across these initiatives have often been "ad hoc and lacked (a) consistent and co-ordinated investment approach to prioritise management actions" to address long-term improvements.

The Bremer River catchment area supports a diverse range of land uses including grazing, crop production, bushland, industry, rural and urban development and industry.

It is the primary waterway in Ipswich and flows through the centre of the city.

It is one of the first working rivers in Queensland.

The council is investing in the development of the Ipswich Integrated Catchment Plan, which is a requirement of the Brisbane River Catchment - Strategic Floodplain Management Plan.

The ICCP is expected to be finished by the end of the year and will provide the council with a comprehensive planning tool to inform floodplain and catchment management, land use planning, emergency management and community resilience.