Mayor urges residents to dob in 'graffiti grubs'

Helen Spelitis
| 23rd May 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 10:10 AM
ENOUGH NOW: Brassall Veterinary Surgery vet nurse Tara Goulter is sick of having the business signs vandalised leaving her boss Meredith Smith to clean it up.
VANDALS costing ratepayers upwards of $300,000 each year, and leaving innocent business owners constantly scrubbing their properties, are about to find themselves targeted.

The latest spate of vandalism has hit Brassall hard with one resident saying the bonnet of their car was destroyed at the local shopping centre.

For business owner Meredith Smith, using toxic chemicals to clean off her veterinary surgery on Hunter St has become a routine activity.

Each time she scrubs it off, more appears and while she used to file a formal police report, the task has become too time consuming and she no longer bothers.

It's irritating for her but for Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, who lives in Brassall and sees the graffiti himself, it's the end of the line.

He's sick of seeing his city defaced by "talentless people" and is hatching a new plan to tackle the issue; one that could see Ipswich become known for its street art while separating the graffiti artists from the "graffiti grubs".

"Enough is enough," Cr Pisasale said.

"We need the community's help to catch these grubs and bring them to justice.

"I want people to be the eyes and ears of the community and dob these graffiti grubs in.

"It's costing businesses and it's costing the city.

"That's money that would be better spent helping people."

 

Graffiti spate at Brassall during the past couple of weeks
This year alone illegal graffiti, not to be confused with street art, will cost Ipswich ratepayers $330,000.

Most of that funding goes towards paying for graffiti kits supplied to businesses and residents - at no charge - at each of the council's divisional offices.

Meredith Smith, the owner of Brassall Veterinary Surgery knows all too well how valuable the graffiti kits are to businesses.

"We've gone through many graffiti kits," Ms Smith said.

"It's been happening for years. It would be nice if they painted little paw prints or a nice dog or something but no, just these silly letters.

 

Graffiti spate at Brassall during the past couple of weeks
"They need to go and take art lessons, to be honest.

"If they can catch them, they should be made to clean it up."

Report graffiti at www.graffitistop.com.au or dob by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

How to defend your property

  • Choose surfaces that can be repainted or are easy to clean
  • Textured and uneven materials such as, mesh, grills and lattices
  • Anti-graffiti coatings can also prevent graffiti from being absorbed
  • Install lighting
  • Report graffiti
Topics:  crime graffiti ipswich

