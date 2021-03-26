Mayor takes aim at serving councillor over travel spend

IPSWICH Mayor Teresa Harding said it was important the council does its “dirty washing in public” in order to restore the community’s trust while going through the details of the $4.7 million spent by the previous administration on the failed Smart City Program.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars was spent by councillors and senior staff on travel and accommodation to develop a ‘blueprint’ for the program.

These details are included in a report requested by the mayor in her first meeting 11 months ago to shine a light on how the previous council had spent ratepayer money.

Ipswich councillor Paul Tully.

In a speech at Thursday’s council meeting, Cr Harding took aim at former mayors Paul Pisasale and Andrew Antoniolli, as well as current councillor Paul Tully, for the amount of money spent on travel.

The report revealed $1.4 million was spent on delivering a ‘blueprint’ for the program, with $976,000 being paid to Accenture Australia for consultancy services.

The report notes a “key cost” for the project was a trip to the United States and Japan taken by Pisasale, Mr Antoniolli, former CEO Jim Lindsay, former COO Craig Maudsley and former general counsel and city solicitor Dan Best.

“The total cost for travel and accommodation relating to the Smart City Program Blueprint is $252,849, for costs council incurred in associated travel and accommodation including a $98,136 expense payment to Accenture Australia coded to travel and accommodation,” the report notes.

A five-day trip to New Zealand in 2015 for a site tour of “innovation and start-up accelerator sites” cost $24,000.

More than $180,000 was spent as ‘credit card purchases’ over the life of the Smart City Program, which included $157,000 on travel and accommodation.

Payments totalling $58,400 was paid to ‘ZZZ ONE TIME SUPPLIER’ for conferences, deputations and other services.

“Many cities around the globe have advanced from smart cities programs,” Cr Harding said.

“We have not.

“This paper must allow us to understand the lessons of the past so that this council can move forward to help this community in the future.

“The bulk of this council’s funding is from its rates paid by residents and grants from the state and federal governments.

“Along with the ratepayers I know that the state and federal governments are looking at us to see if we truly understand the consequences of the complete failure of governance by the previous council.

“$1.4 million was spent on a blueprint report which included $350,000 in overseas travel and accommodation, which included former councillors, the former mayor Paul Pisasale, former mayor Andrew Antoniolli and councillor Paul Tully.

“Who was the (credit) card holder and have these expenses been accredited and audited?”

Cr Harding said there was nothing wrong with spending ratepayer money on travel or consultants but there needed to be a return on investment to justify it.

“Approximately 170 (internet related) devices were installed across the pilot sites testing technology solutions including lighting management, waste management, security management, environmental monitoring, keyless entry, access counting, video analytics and solar power,” the report notes.

“As at February 2021, approximately 43 devices have been retained and continue to be utilised by council at these sites.

“There is no reportable data available relating to any increase in efficiency or improvement in effectiveness of council operations as a result of these devices.”

“It just looks like an excuse for a junket,” Cr Harding said.

“I asked what did the community get for this $1.4 million report?

“Do we have anything else other than the document and how was this allowed to happen?

“You see how ratepayers could be cynical about councillors travelling overseas when it has been so badly abused.

“We are now without a smart cities mandate and without money due to the complete failure of this program to enhance the lives of hardworking ratepayers.

“As a council we must learn from this complete failure of governance by the previous council and ensure that it is never repeated.”

Cr Tully commented in the meeting that he wanted to clarify he was not part of the tour to Japan and the United States.

“I was not part of that trip,” he said.

Cr Harding responding by asking whether he was part of the New Zealand trip in 2015.

“I was part of a New Zealand trip,” Cr Tully said.

“Whether it’s mentioned (in the report) or not that was two or three days by my recollection.”



No other councillor commented on the report, other than Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle who said the document “speaks for itself”.

In relation to the Smart City Program, council controlled entity Ipswich City Enterprises incurred total operational costs of $1.2 million and Ipswich City Developments incurred total operational costs of $576,000.

Ipswich City Developments incurred capital costs of $2.8 million for the acquisition and refurbishment of Fire Station 101 before selling it back to the council at a loss.

During the 2014-15 and 2015-16 financial years Cr Tully was chairman of directors of Ipswich City Enterprises and a director of Ipswich City Developments.

International travel costs incurred by council controlled entities did not need to be declared in the council’s annual reports for those years.

