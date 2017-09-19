32°
REVEALED: Major shakeup in Ipswich council portfolios

Ipswich councillors and Mayor Andrew Antoniolli at his swearing in earlier this month.
Ipswich councillors and Mayor Andrew Antoniolli at his swearing in earlier this month. Rob Williams
Helen Spelitis
by

A MAJOR shake-up for Ipswich City Council marked the first general meeting since the new mayor's nail biting win at the August 19 election.

A new deputy mayor has been appointed, a new acting CEO selected and a significant increase in the volume of information available to the public regarding council business has been promised.

The dramatic changes include a reshuffling of the city's portfolios, revealed at today's council meeting.

The chairs of the council's standing committees have been reassigned and the committees themselves have been re-jigged to include different areas of council business.

Councillor Morrison is the city's new planning boss with the revamped portfolio now also taking in heritage.

Cr Morrison will be working with former Deputy Mayor Paul Tully who is now the deputy chair for the planning portfolio.

Cr Tully may not be the deputy mayor anymore, but the veteran councillor still has significant council responsibilities.

Cr Tully will serve on four committees and be the council's representative to a handful of organisations including the Australian Smart Communities Association and the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce.

Cr Bromage will stay on as the boss of emergency management but will also oversee infrastructure.

Cr Tully has been made chair of the Economic Development and Digital City Committee, while the Mayor will oversee works, parks and sport.

The new structure is:

Standing Committees

Libraries and Tourism
Chair: Councillor David Pahlke
Deputy chair: Cr Kylie Stoneman

Arts and Community Development Committee
Chair: Cr Kylie Stoneman
Deputy chair: Cr Charlie Pisasale

Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee
Chair: Cr Cheryl Bromage
Deputy chair: Cr Kerry Silver

Works, Parks and Sport Committee
Chair: Mayor (Andrew Antoniolli)
Deputy chair: Cr David Morrison

Conservation and Environment Committee
Chair: Cr Kerry Silver
Deputy chair: Cr Cheryl Bromage

Health, Security and Community Safety Committee
Chair: Cr Sheila Ireland
Deputy chair: Cr David Pahlke

Planning, Development and Heritage Committee
Chair: Cr David Morrison
Deputy chair: Cr Paul Tully

Economic Development and Digital City Committee
Chair: Cr Paul Tully
Deputy chair: Mayor Andrew Antoniolli

City Management, Finance and Community Engagement Committee
Chair: Deputy Mayor (Wayne Wendt)
Deputy chair: Mayor (Andrew Antoniolli)

Specific Purposes Committee
Chair: Mayor (Andrew Antoniolli)
Deputy chair: Deputy mayor (Wayne Wendt)

Committees

Audit and Risk Management Committee
Chair: Cr Wendt
Deputy chair: Cr Tully

Policy and Administration Advisory Committee
Chair: Deputy Mayor (Wayne Wendt)
Deputy chair: Cr Tully

Employee Development Advisory Committee
Chair: Cr Pisasale
Deputy chair: Deputy mayor (Wayne Wendt)

