Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Towoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio. Picture: Nev Madsen. Thursday, 24th Oct, 2019.
Towoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio. Picture: Nev Madsen. Thursday, 24th Oct, 2019. Nev Madsen
News

Mayor, Premier meet to discuss regions' water security

Matthew Newton
by
30th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio met with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to discuss water security during her visit to Toowoomba yesterday. 

The meeting comes off the back of weeks of sniping between the TRC and the State Government, after Cr Antonio was seemingly blindsided by the Premier's announcement of a feasibility study for a water pipeline from Toowoomba to Warwick in November last year. 

Cr Antonio said his first message to the Premier was Toowoomba would have liked to have been engaged in the discussion earlier. 

"Secondly, we're here to protect the interests of the ratepayer financially and also in terms of the amount of water that would be available to the people of Toowoomba," he said. 

But Cr Antonio said ultimately, the meeting turned into a discussion on a "futuristic water grid", which he said springboarded off his previous discussions with neighbouring mayors. 

"We're happy with what's been put on the table with respect to a water grid and we're happy to work with the State Government to plan on the future of water for Toowoomba," he said. 

"And if that includes Warwick and Stanthorpe then so be it." 

Cr Antonio said from the tone of the discussion with the Premier, "we might need to build a more robust water system" to cater to increased demand of supplying water to the Southern Downs - but that nothing would be finalised until the feasibility study was complete. 

Earlier this month, the Premier announced plans for the pipeline were being fast-tracked.

More Stories

Show More
premier state government toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list warwick to brisbane pipeline
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for city community garden continues to grow

        premium_icon Plans for city community garden continues to grow

        News ICAN has called for volunteers and feedback on an ambitious plan to transform a lot of land in West Ipswich into the city’s own community garden.

        Plans on track for new train station on Ipswich line

        premium_icon Plans on track for new train station on Ipswich line

        News The State Government has revealed its latest designs for the East Ipswich station...

        $5 million Ipswich defence industry hub will open next month

        premium_icon $5 million Ipswich defence industry hub will open next month

        News Defence generates more than $1.3 billion in export value

        New school puts equal focus on trades and academics

        premium_icon New school puts equal focus on trades and academics

        Education An independent senior school designed to give young people a significant leg up...