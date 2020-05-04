Menu
Council News

Mayor says previous mistakes costing city

Lachlan Mcivor
4th May 2020 5:30 AM
MAYOR Teresa Harding has outlined her priorities for Ipswich, with a particular focus on providing for and capitalising on one of the state's growth hot spots.

The corridor between Ipswich Central and Springfield Central is expected to swell from 95,000 to 259,000 people by 2036.

Speaking via a Zoom meeting to about 100 business and community representatives organised by the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Cr Harding said a key part of the new council's role was to identify regionally significant projects.

At the top of her list of priorities included an Ipswich Central to Springfield Central public transport corridor; Norman Street Bridge; Ebenezer Willowbank Intermodal and Industrial Estate; a North Ipswich Entertainment Precinct; as well as the SEQ City Deal and 2032 southeast Queensland Olympic bid.

"The impacts of not delivering the Ipswich Central to Springfield Central public transport corridor will see economic growth constrained, population growth not achieved, increased social inequity and barriers to opportunity, unacceptable levels of congestion, increased environmental costs and increased expenditure on road upgrades," she said.

"Council has invested and prepared a strategic business case to move this project forward.

"We are required by the State and Federal Governments to provide a preliminary business case and then a detailed business case, and that will cost about $5 million in total.

"We are seeking investment from the State and Federal Governments for these next vital steps."

Cr Harding said there had been a reluctance from the two other levels of government to invest in Ipswich because they "did not have trust" in the previous council.

She believed the transport corridor was "vital" to mending the Ipswich/Springfield divide.

"There is a bit of a misconception that all our money is spent in Springfield … but developers have spent a lot of money in Springfield and previous councils have taken a lot of kudos for that," she said.

Cr Harding said the $78 million lost by the city's previous council through the redevelopment of the CBD was "coming home to roost" and urgent projects could not currently be afforded.

"We are trying to attract businesses to set up their headquarters or hubs here," she said.

"We want to attract a wide variety of industries here. We want people to live and work in Ipswich."

ipswich city council teresa harding
Ipswich Queensland Times

