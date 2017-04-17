27°
Mayor on Monday: University makes impact on global stage

Paul Pisasale, Ipswich Mayor | 17th Apr 2017 4:00 AM
CLASS ACT: USQ has been named as one of the top 200 universities in the world under 50-years-old by The Times Higher Education Young Rankings.
I HOPE you're all enjoying Easter and an extra-long weekend if you're lucky enough to get one.

After a busy start to the year, this is the perfect time to be with those near and dear to you.

Easter services and celebrations are being held across the region and I know many of you are taking in some rest and relaxation.

The city gets back to business as normal tomorrow so please continue to take care on the roads.

USQ makes history

THE University of Southern Queensland (USQ) is only 25-years-old and already it's making history.

USQ has been named as one of the top 200 universities in the world under 50-years-old by The Times Higher Education Young Rankings.

The list celebrates young universities that have made a significant impact on the global stage.

USQ is an important part of our community, with campuses at Ipswich and Springfield

The university continues to invest in the region and I congratulate everyone involved in its ongoing success.

Classic cars in city

THE Austins Over Australia national rally has been on the road in Ipswich since Thursday with some stunning cars catching the eye of residents and visitors. The adventure continues today with drivers touring the Brisbane and Lockyer valleys, with lunch in Laidley. Thanks to everyone who came to Ipswich for this event. I hope you enjoyed your stay and our wonderful countryside.

Defence debut

LAST week the new EA-18G Growlers were debuted at RAAF Base Amberley. The Growlers will be based at Amberley from 2018 and will operate in conjunction with Australian air, land and sea forces. I look forward to welcoming the Growler personnel to the ever-expanding RAAF Base Amberley family next year.

Lots to do in Ipswich

THERE IS plenty to see and do in Ipswich as this run of long weekends continues.

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks is proving incredibly popular at Ipswich Art Gallery and A Room for Wild Animals is an animal showcase of a different kind at The Workshops Rail Museum.

- Mayor Paul Pisasale

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  mayor on monday opinion paul pisasale

