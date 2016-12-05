Pisasale on Monday: Spirit of giving spreads through city

SUMMER is officially upon us and I encourage everyone to enjoy the spirit of the season and support your community in the name of Christmas.

Last week I attended a number of functions including the FOCAL and Glebe Garden Club Christmas parties and was proud to be guest speaker at the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce lunch and the Property Developers Networking Dinner.

This is a tremendous time of year and presents the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with those near and dear to you. Invite your friends and family to Ipswich, there's plenty to see and do and you'll find everything you need to know at the new-look Discover Ipswich website, www.dis coveripswich.com.au. Make sure you sign up for the newsletter with special deals and discounts.

Christmas has arrived in Ipswich. You might even catch Santa himself at the annual Mayor's Carols by Candlelight at the North Ipswich Reserve this Saturday.

We will welcome Australian country music star Troy Cassar-Daley to the stage to lead us in the singing of some Christmas classics.

Other entertainment includes Peter Combe and the Wash Your Face in Orange Juice Band.

Of course we've got plenty of local talent with the winners of A Star is Born sharing the stage with the Ipswich City Orchestra, Blackstone Ipswich Cambrian Choir and Ipswich Musical Theatre Company.

The free fun starts 5pm.

Yesterday, we officially unveiled stage two of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial at Limestone Park.

The tribute includes the Ipswich City Rotary Place of Reflection and columns representing the regions' mines. This is a place to pay tribute to our mining heritage and the people who gave so selflessly to help make Ipswich what it is today. You can visit the memorial at the corner of Griffith and Chermside Rds.

Another Australian first opens in Ipswich today with TapeScape headlining a huge summer holiday program alongside the return of Construction Site.

US artist and engineer Eric Lennartson created TapeScape over two weeks, using 56,000m of packing tape to deliver a special play space for kids. For more visit www.ipswichartgallery. qld.gov.au.